"She's a powerhouse"- Current WWE Star heaps praise on Bianca Belair

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans was full of praise for Bianca Belair, claiming that the latter is her favorite in the upcoming match against Carmella.

This week on RAW, Carmella stunned the WWE Universe as she defeated four other competitors to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Other participants in the match included Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan.

Speaking about the upcoming title bout on the latest edition of The Bump, Lacey Evans stated that she expects Bianca to come out on top at the upcoming premium live event. The SmackDown star added that Belair is one of the hardest working people she has ever met.

"Bianca all the way. She's a powerhouse. I've been with her since NXT and it's not a surprise how hard she works. I'm not just talking about being beautiful, I'm not talking about just in the ring, I'm talking about everything. Her gear, as a mom, as a human being, she never stops. So just that motivation is going to shine through like it always does." (From 13:12 to 13:33)

Check out the complete edition of The Bump below:

Lacey Evans helped Bianca Belair during the start of her WWE career

While Bianca Belair may be one of the top female stars today, she had no wrestling experience when WWE initially signed her in 2016.

Wrestling veteran Mark Henry revealed on the Busted Open podcast that he suggested Bianca learn from Evans during the former's initial days with the promotion.

"When she [Lacey Evans] was in NXT, the first thing I told to Bianca Belair, 'I need you to go to Lacey Evans, whisper in her ear, 'Mark Henry said to work with me, please.'' She [Evans] called me that night and said, 'Hey, who's the girl?' I was like, 'She's one of the ones that I know will outwork everybody there.' And she said, 'I'll see.'," Henry said.

Both Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. While The EST has enjoyed great success during her time on the main roster, Lacey has played a veteran role and helped elevate others to great heights.

Please credit The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far