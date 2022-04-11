×
Mark Henry reveals WWE star who helped Bianca Belair at the start of her career

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion
Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 11, 2022 12:47 PM IST
News

WWE legend Mark Henry has opened up about the influence Lacey Evans had on Bianca Belair's career and how the SmackDown star worked a lot with Belair.

Evans and Belair were, incidentally, signed on the same day by WWE back in 2016. Evans had pro wrestling knowledge before signing with the company, while Belair came into the company from an athletic background.

Mark Henry, on the Busted Open podcast, talked about how highly he rates Lacey Evans and narrated an anecdote from when she was in NXT. The Hall of Famer said that he told Bianca Belair to learn the ropes from Evans at the start of the RAW Women's Champion's WWE career.

"When she [Lacey Evans] was in NXT, the first thing I told to Bianca Belair, 'I need you to go to Lacey Evans, whisper in her ear, 'Mark Henry said to work with me, please.'' She [Evans] called me that night and said, 'Hey, who's the girl?' I was like, 'She's one of the ones that I know will outwork everybody there.' And she said, 'I'll see.'," Henry said. [2:33 - 3:05]

Mark Henry then talked about how a potential storyline between Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair can be booked for the title.

"And she's [Lacey Evans] the one that helped Bianca get to the level that she's gotten to. And I can't wait for her to come back, get her s**t in and be the one who says, 'Hey, remember all the times I worked with you? Remember all the times I pushed you? That I put you through drill camp? It's time to give that favor back and get a shot at that title down the road. I taught you a lot, but I ain't teach you everything.' And those are the kind of stories that can make something more than what it already is because before Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans had that spot," said Henry. [3:06 to 3:55]
The Future.#WWEEvolution

The Hall of Famer said that Evans got in the ring with Belair and pushed her when the RAW Women's Champion was a young star in the company.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Bianca Belair could be a great heel

wr𝗘𝗦𝗧le𝗠𝗔𝗡ia#wrestlemania#ESTofWWE

Following last week's WWE RAW, former head writer Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show that Belair has all the traits to be an exceptional heel.

"There's something that I genuinely like about this woman. Maybe it was the promo with the no makeup. I don't know what it was. I love the Naomis of the world. I've got to say I don't like anything about the presentation. She's a heel. She's playing a heel character," said Russo.

Since being called up to the main roster in 2020, Belair has been a babyface, going on to win the RAW and SmackDown women's titles.

Please H/T Busted Open and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Debottam Saha
