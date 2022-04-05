"She has every trait of a heel" - Former WWE writer details why Bianca Belair may be a heel (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that WWE is booking Bianca Belair as a heel on RAW.

This week on RAW, the EST of WWE made her way to the ring despite clearly showing battle wounds from her match with Becky Lynch. She cut a rousing promo and soaked up the adulation of the fans in attendance.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE was booking Bianca as a heel. He detailed that Bianca came across as a heel with all the gimmicks strapped to her. The wrestling veteran mentioned that fans wanted to embrace Bianca as a natural babyface, but WWE was making things complicated.

"There's something that I genuinely like about this woman. Maybe it was the promo with the no makeup. I don't know what it was. I love the Naomis of the world. I've got to say I don't like anything about the presentation. She's a heel. She's playing a heel character. She has every trait of a heel. And I want to love this character. I want to embrace this character. And it's almost like they're doing almost everything to make me not like this character. She's got this natural charisma. They're just putting this gimmick on her with the glasses. It's so gimmicky and it's so heelish. I don't understand it, man," Russo said. [from 27:40 onwards]

Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship for the first time in her career

It was a full-circle moment for Bianca Belair as she finally put down Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 38. Belair had earlier won the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

During her promo, the EST of WWE mentioned that the WWE Universe deserved a better champion than Becky Lynch leading the division. She also pointed out that she would have never lost the title if Lynch had not caught her unaware at SummerSlam and humiliated her.

Bianca is already halfway through her goal of beating the Four Horsewomen in title matches. It will be interesting to see what lies next for the EST of WWE.

