Angelo Dawkins sends message after sidelining WWE Superstar on SmackDown

Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits has a message for a member of the Latino World Order. Dawkins, along with Montez Ford, put Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde out of action this past Friday on SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio took on Bobby Lashley last Friday before the six-man tag team match at Fastlane. The LWO was supposed to choose either Del Toro or Wilde as their third man against Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins.

However, The Street Profits took care of both superstars at ringside during Mysterio's match against Lashley. Dawkins pushed Del Toro head-first into the ring steps before hitting an incredible tag team move on Wilde to the concrete floor. It was a Pounce-like maneuver from Dawkins, with Ford catching Wilde and hitting a German suplex.

In a post on Instagram, Dawkins sent a message to Wilde, who is presumably out of action due to the attack. It was a video of their new move with some effects from Sonic the Hedgehog added.

"SNEAKIN FOLKS," Dawkins wrote.

Despite the attack on Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar still found a partner at Fastlane. Carlito showed up to help the LWO defeat the team of Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins.

Angelo Dawkins gets praised by former WWE Superstar

Angelo Dawkins has come a long way as a WWE Superstar. He joined the company in 2012 and was stuck in development for four years before he started teaming up with Montez Ford. He continuously improved in all aspects of pro wrestling, and Tyson Kidd couldn't be any prouder of Dawkins.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, here's what Kidd had to say:

"He has put so work in, and I will never take any credit for anybody's hard work," Kidd said on the Out of Character podcast. "He has put in so much hard work. It's a great energy to be around. Not only does he put in the work for himself, but when he’s there, he keeps the energy really high for everybody else. He's a leader. He's absolutely a leader, and he just continues to prove that week after week."

Dawkins spent three more years in NXT before the Street Profits were eventually called up to the main roster in 2019. Dawkins and Ford are former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They are also the second team to win the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown.

