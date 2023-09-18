He's a leader - Tyson Kidd speaks highly of current top star

Tyson Kidd was all praise for a current top star who has shown massive growth since debuting on the main roster.

Since Angelo Dawkins' debut on the main roster, alongside Montez Ford, he has certainly come a long way. He has put in a lot of work into his ring and promo work, and it's evident every week.

Dawkins' work ethic has seen him draw praise from his peers, and his star seems to be on the rise, now that he and his tag team partner, Montez Ford, have aligned with Bobby Lashley. The future looks rather promising for The Street Profits.

WWE producer Tyson Kidd recently did an interview on the Out of Character podcast where he was all in praise of Angelo Dawkins and the work he has put in recent years.

"He has put so much work in, and I will never take any credit for anybody's hard work. He has put in so much hard work, and it's a great energy to be around. Not only does he put in the work for himself, but when he's there, he keeps the energy really high for everybody else. He's a leader. He's absolutely a leader, and he just continues to prove that week after week."

He continued:

"He'll be on the road, he'll be on the live events. He'll be at TV [tapings]," he added, "and then he'll still come to my ring, which is a 20-minute drive from my house, but it's at least 90 minutes from his house and then back. He's coming every time, man." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tyson Kidd on potentially coming out of retirement

Tyson Kidd announced his retirement in 2015, after he was injured during a dark mark on RAW, against Samoa Joe. Since 2017, he has worked as a backstage producer for WWE, where he has helped many WWE Superstars with their matches.

Speaking on McGuire on Wrestling, Kidd was asked about a possible return to the ring which he said was not on the cards for him.

"Yeah. It's so funny, I answer this all the time and then people don't believe it, and I understand why. We've seen so many other people say that they're retired or whatever and they come back, and that's great, that's cool. It's not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

It's good to see that Tyson Kidd is helping the next generation of WWE Superstars get to the next level.

What do you think of Angelo Dawkins? Sound off in the comments section below.

