Angelo Dawkins shares picture of flooded house amidst Hurricane Ian

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins, of The Street Profits, shared a picture of his flooded house amidst Hurricane Ian.

The country was rattled by the destructive effects of Hurricane Ian, which caused widespread damage in Florida. President Joe Biden cautioned that there might be significant losses of life.

As the hurricane weakened somewhat, it regained strength as it headed for Ohio and brought heavy rainstorms in its wake. Several homes have been inundated as a result of heavy rain.

Angelo Dawkins, who is from Cincinnati, Ohio, posted a picture of himself standing in front of his flooded house and stated that he was pissed off about the hurricane.

"House flooded yup. pissed off absolutely. But still WHO DEY!!! #HurricanIan #BengalsFootball #WhoDey," tweeted the former Tag Team Champion.

Check out the tweet below:

The impact of Hurricane Ian was felt in WWE as well. The Performance Center in Orlando, Florida was closed amidst the storm.

Fans react to Angelo Dawkins' tweet

Fans were quick to send their heartfelt messages to the former Tag Team Champion's tweet, with many people requesting him to stay safe during the storm.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Rev. Keith Bennett @keithBe77 @AngeloDawkins I love your positive attitude. Stay safe and I will keep you in prayer. @AngeloDawkins I love your positive attitude. Stay safe and I will keep you in prayer.

Kayla @KaPow_13 @AngeloDawkins WHO DEY!! Also sorry to hear about your house @AngeloDawkins WHO DEY!! Also sorry to hear about your house 💔

One fan even referenced the Cincinnati Bengals NFL team.

Whitney 🐯 @BengalsWhitney @AngeloDawkins Nothing stops us. Come hell or high water (literally) from cheering for our Bengals. 🤍 @AngeloDawkins Nothing stops us. Come hell or high water (literally) from cheering for our Bengals. 🤍

It looks like the NFL craze will continue despite the storm.

Dudaronie @dudaronie1 @BengalsWhitney @AngeloDawkins Lessgo! We need to get the running game going, just to get the play action working. We get 75 yards rushing we win @BengalsWhitney @AngeloDawkins Lessgo! We need to get the running game going, just to get the play action working. We get 75 yards rushing we win

A Member of the WWE Universe wished the RAW star a smooth recovery from the Hurricane.

Prayers and wishes kept coming in.

Shelley @JimAshShell @AngeloDawkins Wow! Prayers for you and your family! Thanks for the WHO DEY!!!!! @AngeloDawkins Wow! Prayers for you and your family! Thanks for the WHO DEY!!!!!

Nikki(fan account) @bayarealegend3 @AngeloDawkins @dajosc11 Sorry about your house fam but I'm you are trying to find a positive outlook. Hope you team win/won @AngeloDawkins @dajosc11 Sorry about your house fam but I'm you are trying to find a positive outlook. Hope you team win/won

WWE also had to reschedule two of its house events which were slated to be held in Tampa and Dade City on September 30 and October 1. These two shows were postponed to December 17 and November 11 respectively.

Sportskeeda sends heartfelt wishes and prayers to all the families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

