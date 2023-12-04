Angry guy jumped barricade after WWE star insulted him at live event, fans claim

A crazy WWE fan jumped the barricade to confront a superstar at tonight's live event in Newark.

Grayson Waller is one of the most charismatic stars in all of WWE today. He is doing incredibly well as a heel, and knows exactly how to generate heat.

At tonight's live event emanating from Newark, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory took on Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes in a tag team match. Waller and Theory won the match in the end, but wrestling Twitter isn't talking about the win. Something else that happened at the event took fans by surprise.

A crazy fan allegedly jumped the barricade and confronted Waller, as per fan accounts from the show. The same was pointed out by multiple fans. A fan who witnessed the incident stated that Waller had made fun of the fan's beard and this apparently didn't sit well with him.

Waller allegedly insulted the fan during a promo

Getting fans riled up with his antics isn't anything new for Waller. Not too long ago, he took a massive shot at American singer Taylor Swift, and called her a 'six'.

"Good for Travis, I'm not the kind of guy that would settle for a six, but to each their own. Me personally, I like a nine or a ten -- I know Austin [Theory] does too. We're on the same level. Good for him [Travis Kelce] for settling and trying his best." [H/T SEScoops]

Waller's comments led to massive outrage among Swift's fans. His next few Instagram posts received tons of hate comments from angry fans.

