Seth Rollins' attacker attends WWE MSG show; posts video from the event

WWE fans are worried for superstars' safety after Seth Rollins' attacker seemingly attended tonight's live event at MSG.

Rollins was attacked by a fan on an episode of RAW last month. He was quickly taken into police custody and WWE stated that he would "be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

To many fans' horror, the individual recently shared a post on his Instagram handle, revealing that he was attending tonight's WWE live event at MSG. The latest story on the attacker's Instagram handle hints that he did attend the show.

Several fans pointed out the same on social media, and urged the company to take necessary action before things went awry again. Many others were surprised at the fact that the fan was attending a WWE event instead of getting banned for life. Check out the tweets below:

Seth Rollins received major flak after being attacked by the deranged fan

The attack on The Architect was an unfortunate incident and he didn't have much time to react to it. To make matters worse, many social media users poked fun at Seth Rollins for how he handled the attack. Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero took a shot at Rollins and implied that he wasn't 'tough'.

"Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days.," wrote Chavo Guerrero.

Seth Rollins later reacted to the fan attack and made it clear that the fan shouldn't be allowed to attend future events.

“It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay. I think as a precedence he probably should not be allowed at the events,” said Seth Rollins.

Rollins' attacker had sinister intentions in mind when he attacked the RAW Superstar. The situation could've been worse had he been equipped with a weapon during the attack. Here's hoping WWE and the officials over at Madison Square Garden pay heed to worried fans on Twitter, and take necessary action.

