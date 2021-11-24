Seth Rollins breaks silence after fan attack on RAW, comments on what WWE should do with the attacker

Monday Night RAW Superstar Seth Rollins had to face an unfortunate attack by a fan on this week's episode of the red brand. Rollins has now commented on the entire situation.

The former Universal Champion's night on RAW took an unexpected turn as a fan decided to jump the rails and tackle him after his segment on the show. Thankfully, no damage was done and the officials got the attacker out of the arena.

Speaking with TMZ.com, The Messiah claimed that the incident was terrifying and it happened very quickly.

“It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay,” said Seth Rollins.

The former Universal Champion added that he didn't face any serious injuries and was safe. He also stated that the attacker should be banned from attending future WWE shows and events.

“Once the tackle happened I knew what was going on. The guy was barreling around the corner … no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay,” Seth Rollins added. “I think as a precedence he probably should not be allowed at the events.”

Identity of the fan who attacked Seth Rollins

The attack in question happened last night on Monday Night RAW after Rollins' in-ring segment with Finn Balor where he beat the latter down. Just as he was going backstage, the fan jumped the barricade and tackled him on the ramp. Security quickly came in to help the WWE Superstar and escorted the attacker out of the arena.

It has since been revealed that the attacker, a man named Elisah Spencer, has been charged with attempted assault.

"Elisah Spencer, 24, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event) for his attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw television show Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, per the NYPD," tweeted Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

It was nice to hear that Rollins was ok and didn't suffer any injuries following what happened on RAW.

