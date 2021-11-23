WWE shares update after fan attack on Seth Rollins

WWE has now issued a statement following the unfortunate fan attack on Seth Rollins on tonight's edition of RAW.

The fan jumped Rollins on the entranceway and it took a while for security to separate the two. The fan was later escorted out of the arena.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now posted a tweet sharing a statement that WWE made following the fan attack on Seth Rollins:

"WWE issued Fightful the following statement when we asked for an update on the attack: WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," wrote Sapp.

Another update confirmed that the attacker was a 24-year-old male and has now been taken into custody.

"A 24-year-old male has been taken into custody in Brooklyn following an attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw TV show in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesperson told ESPN. Charges are pending. No name released yet," wrote Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Seth Rollins was incredibly professional throughout the ordeal

Seth Rollins was quite understandably taken aback by the fan attack. As soon as the fan was contained by security, Rollins got up and yelled at him. The RAW Superstar kept his cool though, and didn't lay a hand on the unruly attacker.

In footage shared by a Twitter user, the attacker can be seen backstage with the police. Check out the clip below:

♕ @ImJustPierre



#WWERaw The boy who jumped on Seth with the Police The boy who jumped on Seth with the Police#WWERaw https://t.co/Yxe2ku2GX4

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest heels of the modern era. He has done incredibly well as a bad guy on WWE TV over the years.

There have been many instances in the past where overly-passionate fans failed to control their emotions and attacked wrestlers who were simply playing villainous characters on WWE TV. One wonders if tonight's attack was a case of a fan getting worked up by Rollins' heelish tendencies.

The attacker is bound to pay dearly for his stupidity and will be banned from all future WWE events. WWE has made it clear in its statement that the attacker will face the consequences of his actions. We will update you with more news on the same, as and when it comes out.

