Angry Roman Reigns dares WWE fan to try to take his title belt from him after WrestleMania XL goes off-air

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 07, 2024 12:08 IST
Roman Reigns was visibly annoyed at the fan. [Image credits: WWE's official X handle & wwe.com]

The Bloodline defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock seemed more than ready to put Cody down at The Show of Shows, and that's exactly what he did. In the end, The Final Boss was the one to pin The American Nightmare.

After Night One of WrestleMania XL went off the air, The Rock and Roman Reigns continued their celebration on the stage alongside Paul Heyman. The trio then headed backstage. While heading up the ramp, Reigns' focus shifted to a fan and he did not seem happy one bit. The Tribal Chief began to taunt the fan in question and dared them to take the title belt from him.

Check out the clip below:

youtube-cover

Rhodes and Rollins did everything possible to win the blockbuster tag team match tonight. Their efforts were in vain, though, as The Rock and Roman Reigns left the ring with their hands held high.

Rollins has another massive match in a matter of hours. The Visionary will have to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. After what Rollins went through tonight, The Scottish Warrior is at a big advantage. Drew has been taking shots left and right at Rollins for weeks on end at this point and wants nothing but to have his big WrestleMania moment in front of a large crowd. It remains to be seen if McIntyre emerges victorious against Rollins on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

