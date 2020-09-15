This week on Monday Night RAW, WWE's newest Superstar Dominik Mysterio took on the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins, in a steel cage match. On Sportskeeda's weekly RAW review show "Legion of RAW", WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal and Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone discussed the action that took place on the red brand.

Road Warrior Animal opined on WWE's booking mistake with Dominik Mysterio as he said that Dominik Mysterio should not be on TV every week. Moreover, Mysterio losing to Seth Rollins multiple times isn't the best thing for him. Animal also mentioned how such a match should not have been given away on TV on RAW but should have taken place on a PPV.

"You can't put the kid on TV every week. If you gonna put him on the TV every week, give him a clean win against somebody. You know I mean, why does he have to be with Seth. Let him get a clean win, then let Seth hit the ring. Same result. When you have him in there, come on, does Dominik Mysterio really deserve a cage match on TV on RAW? No. That is a pay-per-view event match. Why are you giving it to them on TV? It just doesn't make any sense to give it. I don't care what the storyline is, you don't give'em that thing on TV. Not now, not to a newbie. He's a new guy."

Dominik Mysterio in WWE

After accompanying his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio on WWE TV for a long time, Dominik Mysterio finally made his in-ring debut for the company at SummerSlam 2020. Dominik Mysterio took on Seth Rollins in a street fight, and while he was unable to win, he impressed everyone with his performance.

Since then, we have seen Dominik perform every week. It is to be seen how this entire storyline between the Mysterios and the Monday Night Messiah comes to a conclusion.

