Bobby Lashley faced Dolph Ziggler on RAW Underground. Ziggler was Bobby Lashley's second opponent of the night. Ziggler managed to take Lashley down early on but was then thrown out of the ring and into a wall. On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, WWE legend Animal opened up about Bobby Lashley.

Animal said WWE made a mistake booking someone like Lashley against Dolph Ziggler.

Speaking of Bobby, what in the hell was Bobby Lashley doing with Dolph, the RAW Underground segment. Come on, Bobby is a Bellator Champion. He's sure to freakin' murder Dolph Ziggler. What are they thinking there?

Animal explained:

Later on in RAW, Dolph Ziggler was supposed to face Ivar. However, we saw Bobby Lashley take on Cedric Alexander instead. Lashley dominated Cedric, slamming him into the mat and then locking in an armbar to end the fight. Lashley refused to loosen the grip and this led to Ivar of the Viking Raiders getting involved. Erik soon got involved as did Shelton Benjamin and MVP. The Hurt Business laid out the Viking Raiders to end the segment.

Animal opens up about Dolph Ziggler

Animal went on to discuss how WWE have booked Dolph Ziggler on RAW Underground and said that he would do it differently:

I saw that tonight and I'm going 'What'. Listen, they've been abusing Dolph and they should just let Dolph go. Don't throw a guy like Bobby in there against him. Dolph should be doing the thing where he cheats a little bit and ends up beating the guy, even in the Underground thing. He looks like the underdog, he's the smallest guy doing anything there.

Animal went into further detail:

He'll go and he'll be gone for a while and then come back and within two weeks he's got a belt and then the next month he's putting someone else over and then he goes back and disappears again. He goes back to doing comedy and now he's doing Underground.

RAW Underground was introduced by WWE last month and has been met to mostly mixed to positive reviews from fans. We will have to wait and see if the RAW Underground evolved in the coming weeks with more emphasis on storylines.

