Anna Jay sends a four-word message to Tiffany Stratton after her appearance on WWE RAW

The 2024 WWE Draft continued on this week's RAW, Tiffany Stratton made a rare appearance during the Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan match. Taking to Instagram, she shared a new set of photos, showing off her attire from the show.

During the 2024 Draft, The Buff Barbie was drafted to SmackDown and will remain on the blue brand. Bayley is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Stratton and Naomi this Saturday at Backlash France.

On Instagram, Stratton's post caught the attention of AEW star Anna Jay, who sent a four-word message to the former NXT Women's Champion.

"I love this outfit," wrote Jay.

Check out a screengrab of Jay's Instagram comment:

Stratton was at ringside during the singles match between Liv Morgan and Nia Jax. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Jax interfered during the former NXT Women's Champion's match against Naomi. Jax attacked Bayley, who was on commentary, and later took out Naomi.

The Buff Barbie kept a close eye on Jax's match with Morgan before engaging in a brawl with Naomi, who also appeared on this week's RAW. The Glow finally got some retribution on Stratton, who hit a double moonsault on her and Bayley on SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton wants a dream match against Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton has expressed interest in a match against Charlotte Flair, who motivated the former to become a professional wrestler.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Stratton talked about the idea of a potential match between her, Flair, and Bianca Belair. She said:

"Obviously, I’m going to have to go with Charlotte Flair. She is the reason why I got into wrestling. She’s my inspiration. I really look up to her. But also Bianca Belair. I think me versus Charlotte versus Bianca would be such a cool matchup. I feel like we all kind of have similar styles in the ring. So I’m really looking forward to those two for sure."

Tiffany Stratton made her main roster debut earlier this year following the Royal Rumble. Since then she has had a great run on the blue brand, the former NXT star will forward to win her first title on the main roster this Saturday at Backlash.