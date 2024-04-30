"She is the reason why I got into wrestling" - Tiffany Stratton wants massive dream match

It's still early days, but Tiffany Stratton already looks like a megastar in the making within WWE's women's division. When asked about her dream opponent, Stratton instantly named Charlotte Flair.

After a well-received run in NXT, where she became the Women's Champion and also feuded with Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton got called up to the main roster. The former gymnast has been a revelation thus far on SmackDown as she has been receiving great reactions from the crowd and has picked up some big wins during her short stint in the big leagues.

Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and revealed that facing Charlotte Flair, who inspired her to become a pro wrestler, was on her bucket list.

The Buff Barbie also showered praise on Bianca Belair and proposed a Triple Threat featuring herself, The EST of WWE, and The Queen. Here's what Stratton had to say about her dream matches:

“Obviously, I’m going to have to go with Charlotte Flair. She is the reason why I got into wrestling. She’s my inspiration. I really look up to her. But also Bianca Belair. I think me versus Charlotte versus Bianca would be such a cool matchup. I feel like we all kind of have similar styles in the ring. So I’m really looking forward to those two for sure.” [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Tiffany Stratton is eyeing a big WrestleMania moment

Every wrestler who performs for WWE has the dream of eventually having their own WrestleMania moment. While headlining the show is the ultimate honor for a superstar, just featuring in a high-profile match on the card itself is a big achievement for many.

Tiffany Stratton might be young but aspires to do big things at WrestleMania. She addressed the rumors of the next WrestleMania possibly being in her home state of Minnesota.

With WrestleMania now a two-night affair, Stratton hopes to have a major role to play at the 41st edition of the event.

“I’ve heard that, or it’s been rumored that next year’s WrestleMania is going to be in Minnesota. And I’m from Minnesota. So I think, you know, 'Tiffy Time' in my hometown in the main event would be the perfect moment for me in my career.” [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Stratton is earmarked for a bright future in WWE, and making a statement at WrestleMania is one way of ensuring she is forever remembered in the pro wrestling history books.