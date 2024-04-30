Major update on WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WrestleMania is the biggest WWE premium live event of the year. The 2024 edition of The Show of Shows was held at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. A recent report provides an update on which city might host next year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Last year, it was reported that Minneapolis was the front-runner to host WrestleMania 41. However, the Stamford-based company has yet to make any official statement regarding the event's location. There have also been several rumors suggesting some other venues.

According to a recent X/Twitter update from WrestleVotes, the possibility of the event being held in Minneapolis is continuously decreasing. The delay in the announcement is seemingly making Las Vegas a stronger contender to host 'Mania next year.

"After speaking with a reliable WWE source over the weekend, it seems that the chances of WrestleMania 41 being held in Minneapolis are decreasing with each passing day. 'The longer we wait for an announcement, the stronger Las Vegas looks,' said the source. While this doesn’t mean Minnesota is out of the running, the delay in announcing isn’t part of any new strategy or rollout. WWE is reportedly keen on getting the word out as soon as possible," WrestleVotes shared.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker seemingly reveals WrestleMania 41 location

The Undertaker is arguably one of the most successful WWE Superstars to ever compete at WrestleMania. The Phenom has won 25 matches at The Show of Shows and lost only two. The Hall of Famer even made a surprise appearance at the most recent edition and helped Cody Rhodes finish his story against Roman Reigns in a 'Bloodline Rules' match.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker was asked if he knew where the premium live event was heading next year. In response to the question, the veteran claimed that he heard about Las Vegas being the potential location for The Show of Shows:

"I have no idea. It's in Vegas next year. That's what I think, I think I've heard that. Good lord," he said.

Expand Tweet

The Deadman seemed taken aback by his own statement regarding Las Vegas being the venue for the 2025 edition of The Showcase of Immortals. However, until WWE shares an official statement, we can only speculate if The Phenom has accidentally shared a spoiler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback