The Undertaker seemingly gives away massive WrestleMania 41 spoiler; immediately regrets it

The Undertaker has seemingly given a big spoiler about next year's WrestleMania.

The Deadman was involved in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL. He helped Cody Rhodes by coming out of nowhere and hitting a Chokeslam on The Rock. Cody pinned Roman Reigns mere seconds later to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare then celebrated the win with Triple H and other superstars as the show went off the air.

On a recent edition of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker seemingly spoiled the location of WrestleMania 41. The Deadman seemed taken aback a bit after his statement. Here's what he said when asked if he knew where The Show of Shows was heading next year:

"I have no idea. It's in Vegas next year. That's what I think, I think I've heard that. Good lord."

You can watch the clip below:

Seeing if The Phenom indeed spoiled the location for next year's WrestleMania will be quite interesting.

The Undertaker on Roman Reigns losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL, on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast. The Deadman reacted to Roman Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after a lengthy run as champion.

"There was a lot of really emotional moments backstage, as you can imagine. Roman coming back after, what an amazing run as champion. If you look at it and put it in today’s market, what a phenomenal run. It’s not going to go down in the record books as the longest world title run, but when you look at it in actuality, with as much coverage, as much media, as much exposure as you have now," The Undertaker said.

The Undertaker visibly looked regretful over saying that WrestleMania was in Las Vegas next year. So far, WWE has not made an official announcement in regards to the location of WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if The Phenom accidentally spoiled the location of The Show of Shows next year.

