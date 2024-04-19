The Undertaker breaks silence on Roman Reigns losing his WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

The Undertaker has now shared his two cents on Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 after 1316 days.

The Tribal Chief carried his title since Payback 2020, and his reign saw its end at the hands of The American Nightmare on Night 2 of The Showcase of the Immortals.

During the "Bloodline Rules" match, Seth Rollins, The Phenom, and John Cena made their cameos to help Cody win the WWE Championship to lead the new Paul "Triple H" Levesque era.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker broke his silence on Roman Reigns' incredible run. The Hall of Famer shared that the environment backstage was very heartwarming after The Head of the Table's match at WrestleMania XL Sunday.

"There was a lot of really emotional moments backstage, as you can imagine. Roman coming back after, what an amazing run as champion. If you look at it and put it in today’s market, what a phenomenal run. It’s not going to go down in the record books as the longest world title run, but when you look at it in actuality, with as much coverage, as much media, as much exposure as you have now," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

Watch the full episode below:

The Undertaker showers praise to Roman Reigns' WWE storyline

During the same conversation, The Deadman compared Roman Reigns' WWE title run with Hulk Hogan and Bob Backlund's World Champion reigns.

'Taker mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famers did not have much TV exposure back in the 70s and 80s. According to the 59-year-old legend, The Tribal Chief had an amazing and layered storyline with The Bloodline and all his cousins, which made a huge impact on his run as the World Champion.

"Backlund’s run and Hogan’s early run, they didn’t have social media. They didn’t have as much live TV. (They wrestled jobbers) or didn’t wrestle at all on TV. The biggest part about that is to be able to maintain and keep the people’s interest in that storyline, for that long. There were so many layers to it. Kudos to him and everybody that worked on all that. It’s really difficult to do and difficult to do well. There was some really good storytelling involved in that," The Undertaker said. (H/T: Fightful)

The Phenom took out The Rock and received a huge pop with his brief appearance at this year's WrestleMania. The WWE Hall of Famer had the feeling of being content and closure following his presence at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

