Anoa'i family member causes a major distraction by intimidating a kidnap victim during WWE show

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 22, 2023 08:58 IST
Thea Hail is a member of WWE NXT group Chase U.
WWE star Ava Raine of the Anoa'i family caused a significant distraction to take away Thea Hail again, only to grab a victory for The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) against Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) on tonight's NXT.

Earlier this month, Ava Raine kidnapped (in the storyline) Chase U's Thea Hail. While her target was speaking with Tiffany Stratton, The Rock's daughter made her move.

Tonight on NXT, Chase U regained control after a slow start, but Thea Hail lost it outside as The Dyad's Rip Fowler was near her.

She is still traumatized by her recent abduction. Jagger Reid dropped Duke Hudson off the announcer's table before heading to the commercial break.

In the match's final moments, Andre hit Chase U Stomp in the ring as Ava Raine slowly approached Thea Hail on the outside, threatening to kidnap her again.

Andre Hudson went down to stop The Rock's daughter from getting near Thea, leaving Duke alone in the ring.

He hoisted Reid over his shoulders, but Fowler kicked him, and The Dyad hit a double lung blower for the win.

What did you think of Chase U vs. The Dyad on tonight's WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
