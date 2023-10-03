Anoa'i family member pays heartwarming tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk; recalls hilarious story with the legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE and ECW star Lloyd Anoa'i recently spoke about some fond memories with the legendary Terry Funk.

Funk will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport. In a career spanning over five decades, he wrestled for every major promotion, including NWA, AWA, WWE, WCW, and ECW, and won championships the world over.

During this week's UnSKripted podcast, Lloyd spoke about a conversation between his brother, Samu, and Funk. He recalled Terry telling the former Headshrinkers member that he was a talented athlete and he would be intertwined with the business till his last days.

"Back in WCW days, he sat my older brother down, Samu and he was telling him how good he was in the business and you know, he's gonna go a long way. But how Terry used to talk, he sat there and he goes, 'Let me tell you something Samu, you are great. And I'm gonna tell you something else. You were born in this business and you will die in this business.' He just told him."

Anoa'i claimed that Terry was an all-time great, and his passing was a huge loss to the wrestling business.

"Terry never stopped in the business. Unfortunately, we lost him, but he just lived by what he told everybody. He died in this business, you know. He loved this business. You can't get nobody bigger than him and he's truly missed." [From 16:40 - 17:25]

Terry Funk is a WWE Hall of Famer

For over five decades, Terry Funk was a wrestling icon. Known for his hard-hitting and extreme brand of grappling, Funk was known and respected the world over.

WWE immortalized the legendary star in their Hall of Fame back in 2009 when he was inducted alongside his brother Dory Funk Jr. Other stars inducted that year included Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, "Cowboy" Bill Watts, Howard Finkel, Koko B. Ware, and the Von Erich brothers.

Throughout his career, Funk has had some amazing matches with the likes of Ric Flair, Harley Race, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Ricky Steamboat, and many other legends. He passed away on August 23, 2023.

