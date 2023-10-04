Anoa'i family member has a shocking twist in mind for the potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE star and a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, Lloyd Anoa'i, shared his thoughts on how he would book the potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The Tribal Chief taking on the Hollywood megastar has been a dream showdown for wrestling fans ever since the former turned heel. While the match looked unlikely for a long time due to Rock's busy schedule, The Brahma Bull's recent return to WWE has opened the doors for the historic encounter.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Llyod Anoa'i was asked how he would book the potential match between the two cousins at WrestleMania 40. The former WWE star noted that he would have Reigns go over because The Rock is a part-timer.

"Roman goes over. I said that because DJ, Dwayne, he can’t stay around for long. Why put a strap on him if he can’t be there," Llyod Anoa'i said. [31:32 - 31:46]

Llyod then added that he would add a twist to the storyline by having The Brahma Bull win the title only to lose after a short time.

You know what? I would probably do a twist on it, you know, I would probably put Dwayne over but give it right back to Roman, you know, just to play a story with the people, because, you know, that's where the mind comes in, that’s where my mind starts going," Lloyd added. [32:09 - 32:25]

The Rock himself teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show before returning to WWE on SmackDown. The Hollywood star discussed a variety of topics on the show, revealing that he was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but the match was nixed later.

The Brahma Bull also teased a showdown against his cousin at WrestleMania 40, which will take place in Philadelphia next year.

"We got close, but we couldn't nail what that thing was. So we put our pencils down. There's a Merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's a WrestleMania in Philadelphia," The Rock said.

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus from WWE. He is expected to be back on SmackDown next week. Meanwhile, The Rock just made a one-off appearance a few weeks back, and there is no news on when or if he will return to the promotion.

Do you think The Rock could return to WWE to take on his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

