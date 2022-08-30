The voice of the Anonymous RAW GM discusses Vince McMahon giving him WWE roles (Exclusive)

Brian Gewirtz has recalled how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon occasionally asked him to perform in on-screen roles.

Gewirtz, a WWE writer between 1999 and 2015, recently released a book about his experiences behind the scenes in the wrestling business. In the book, he tells a story about the time McMahon told him to provide the voice for the Anonymous RAW General Manager.

The former RAW head writer clarified to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta that he did not ask to portray the computerized authority figure. He also discussed two other roles that he played in front of the camera:

“Vince put me in a couple of backstage vignettes,” said Gewirtz. “I was a very successful waiter once with Perry Saturn and Dean Malenko and Terri Runnels, and a very successful waiter again with I think Ron Simmons and Santino Marella. Of course, as I get into the book, did not volunteer for it, but was told to be the modulated voice of the talking RAW General Manager computer. Who could forget those classic roles?!” [6:07-6:35]

Watch the video above to hear Gewirtz’s amusing story about a WCW segment that Vince McMahon often made fun of.

Brian Gewirtz thinks WWE writers should focus on their main job

Former WWE writer Vince Russo left the company to join WCW in October 1999. A month later, Brian Gewirtz began working under Vince McMahon as a writer.

While Gewirtz had no problem playing cameo roles on television, he disagreed with Russo booking himself to win the WCW world title.

He also clarified that Russo played a vital role in creating storylines in the Attitude Era, including the Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon rivalry. However, he felt that his job as a writer was to book wrestlers in more prominent positions instead of himself.

Do you agree with Brian Gewirtz? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Brian Gewirtz’s new book, “There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” is available to buy on Amazon.

