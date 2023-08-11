Another commentary team change takes place for WWE

WWE has been making huge changes to the commentary teams recently. Now another show's commentators have been switched, with Wade Barrett joining the fray.

Commentary forms an integral part of any wrestling promotion's programming. Whether WWE or AEW, the commentators serve to enthrall the fans at home by calling the action and helping the viewers navigate the myriad of situations that could happen when two wrestlers are in the ring.

To add variety to their programming, the Stamford-based promotion changed the RAW and SmackDown commentary teams recently.

Now, according to a new report by PWInsider, there will be a huge change in the WWE Main Event show's commentary team. Wade Barrett will join Byron Saxton as the new commentator of the show.

Before Kevin Patrick was on the team alongside Saxton. However, now it looks like Patrick will only be featured on SmackDown and will be replaced by the former Nexus leader.

Since moving to the main roster as a commentator, Wade Barrett has always been seen alongside Michael Cole, and fans love their chemistry.

WWE recently made changes to the commentary team of RAW and SmackDown

Recently, it was announced that there will be a huge shift in the commentary teams of RAW and SmackDown as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett would shift to the red brand. While Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick would shift to the blue brand, they will also be joined by Michael Cole.

On the latest episode of RAW, fans got to see their beloved commentator Michael Cole who has been working with the Stamford-based promotion since 1997. While on the upcoming SmackDown show, the viewers will get to see Corey Graves alongside Kevin Patrick, who was also previously featured on the red brand.

WWE RAW, with its three-hour runtime, could have done with some fresh voices, and that is exactly what the company delivered.

What do you think about these changes in the WWE commentary teams? Let us know in the comments section below.

