Another current champion seemingly injured after a botched move on WWE RAW

Another top WWE champion botched a move on RAW. She seemingly looked injured after this spot.Stephanie Vaquer has been on the receiving end of a massive push ever since she joined WWE last year. She won the NXT North American Championship and then won the NXT Women's Title a few months later. Earlier this year, La Primera moved up to the main roster, where her good run continued. She ended up winning the Women's World Championship a few weeks ago and then went on to win the Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake PLE.Tonight on WWE RAW, Stephanie Vaquer faced off against Roxanne Perez in a singles match. After the Women's World Champion won the match, she was attacked by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Nikki Bella came out to make the save. She sent Raquel out of the ring and then attacked Perez. Raquel came back into the ring and knocked Nikki down. Vaquer went for a springboard dive but slipped on the top rope and barely connected with Raquel. After this botched move, Stephanie looked hurt and was limping. Despite this, Stephanie and Nikki Bella were able to fend off the Judgment Day women.Booker T said what Giulia has to do to catch up to Stephanie Vaquer in WWEGiulia and Stephanie Vaquer made their WWE debut around the same time. Now, both women are titleholders on the main roster. However, Vaquer has received more opportunities on PLEs while Giulia's career has hit a bit of a slump, even though she is the current Women's United States Champion.During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T asked what Giulia has to do to catch up to Stephanie Vaquer. He replied that the Women's United States Champion doesn't need to do anything to catch up with Stephanie because they are both doing their own thing.&quot;Someone like Giulia, she has nothing to catch up to Stephanie Vaquer; she's doing her thing. I heard somebody say, 'Is this gonna make it harder for Roxanne Perez?' You're damn right, it's just gonna make her work a little bit harder, but that's part of the game. All the ladies, I think, deserve a round of applause, an encore. Bravo. Bravo, young women. Bravo,&quot; he added.Fans will be hoping that Stephanie Vaquer isn't injured after her botched move on WWE RAW.