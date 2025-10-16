What does Giulia have to do to "catch up" to Stephanie Vaquer in WWE? Booker T has his say

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently gave his thoughts on whether Giulia needed to catch up to Stephanie Vaquer in the Stamford-based promotion. Both women are currently champions in the company.

Both Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024 and started competing on the company's developmental show, NXT. Since getting called up to the main roster, Vaquer has become a main eventer and is the current Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, the Japanese star isn't far off La Primera either, as she is the current Women's United States Champion.

However, despite being a champion, Giulia hasn't been receiving the same opportunities as Vaquer, as she has been left out of some of the biggest shows, including the latest premium live event: Crown Jewel.

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked what Giulia needed to do to catch up to Stephanie Vaquer in the Stamford-based promotion. The legend said that he believed the current Women's United States Champion doesn't need to catch up to La Primera, as it wasn't "a race" and they weren't competing against each other in that respect.

"I don't think Giulia needs to do anything to catch up. It's not a race from that perspective. I don't think they're competing from that perspective. I think both of those ladies have come over here to WWE, and they've done great. Just like IYO SKY, they've done great being able to work within that universal language, which is the squared circle, going out there and making people go, 'Oh, I really, really like this person here,'" he said.

Booker added that he believed Giulia was carving her own path in the company, and her success would make former WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez work even harder to achieve what the Japanese star and Stephanie Vaquer have done on the main roster.

"Someone like Giulia, she has nothing to catch up to Stephanie Vaquer, she's doing her thing. I heard somebody say, 'Is this gonna make it harder for Roxanne Perez?' You're damn right, it's just gonna make her work a little bit harder, but that's part of the game. All the ladies, I think, deserve a round of applause, an encore. Bravo. Bravo, young women. Bravo," he added.

Check out the podcast below:

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia will be in action during WWE Supershow Japan

WWE Supershow Japan is just around the corner, scheduled for October 17 and 18, 2025. The show will feature some of the biggest names on the roster, including Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia.

Vaquer will be in action on both nights. On October 17, she will face Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match, and on October 18, La Primera will be in action in a Fatal Four Way against Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez. On the other hand, Giulia's only advertised match is on the October 18 Supershow. The WWE Women's United States Champion will face Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Giulia's WWE future.

