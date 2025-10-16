Supershow Japan: All advertised WWE stars so far

After a successful tour of Australia during the Crown Jewel weekend, WWE is all set for its Japan tour. Several high-profile matches have been set for the event.WWE Crown Jewel was a massive success for the Triple H-led creative team. The company showcased some of its biggest stars on the show, including John Cena, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Cody Rhodes. Cena vs. Styles was one of the most talked-about matches from the show as both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring.Advertised card for WWE Supershow JapanThe Stamford-based promotion is now set to embark on its Japan tour, featuring two house shows scheduled for October 17 and 18, 2025. According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, the October 17 Supershow will feature a singles match between CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio and another singles bout between Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez. Fans will also get to see Rhea Ripley team up with IYO SKY against The Kabuki Warriors. Jey Uso will be in a tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura, and they will face The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Meanwhile, Giulia, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and more will be on the show in some capacity.As for the October 18 Supershow, CM Punk will team up with Shinsuke Nakamura to lock horns with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. There will be a Fatal Four Way between Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez. LA Knight will be in action in a Triple Threat Match against Dominik Mysterio and Penta. The current Women's United States Champion, Giulia, will lock horns with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat bout.Meanwhile, The Kabuki Warriors, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and more will be featured on the show in some capacity.Check out Cory Hays' post below:Giulia's WWE title match was changed ahead of Supershow JapanGiulia was advertised to face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's United States Championship on the line at the Supershow Japan. Before the event, this title match was changed. According to an advertisement in Japan, Stephanie Vaquer replaced the Japanese star in the three-way match.However, according to the aforementioned updated match card by Cory Hays of BodySlam, it seems like WWE has changed the triple threat match into a Fatal Four-Way bout between Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for WWE's tour of Japan.