"Another Dakota Kai"- WWE veteran buries 29-year-old star; says she's "mediocre at best" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Zoey Stark's main roster debut.

The 29-year-old was shifted to Monday Night RAW from NXT during the 2023 Draft. She competed in her first match on the red brand this week, where she took on Nikki Cross in singles action. The match lasted a little under three minutes as Stark picked up a quick win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that the debutant is "mediocre at best" and does not add much value to TV programming.

"Bro, I am watching Zoey Stark, I have never seen Zoey Stark before, you know what I'm saying, bro? Another Dakota Kai. Another IYO SKY. Bro, these are people they are creating in a factory and one comes out right after the other. They are mediocre at best bro. Then they are trying to tell a story of...she watches tape and she...who cares, bro? I want to see a star. You think I care if Ultimate Warrior watched tape, bro? Come on man. They're all out of this factory and they all look the same and they're all midcarders. Nobody is over bro." [42:40 - 43:44]

Zoey Stark competed against Charlotte Flair at a WWE live event

Monday night's match against Nikki Cross wasn't Zoey Stark's first outing alongside a main roster star. The 29-year-old was involved in a SmackDown Women's Championship match during the live events ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39, where she took on Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville in a Fatal Four-Way match.

The former NXT star was also a competitor in this year's Royal Rumble match where she lasted over 20 minutes. However, she did not score any eliminations.

Zoey Stark has been a part of WWE for over two years. She was IYO SKY's tag team partner for a brief period on NXT. The duo even won the NXT Women's Tag Team Title on one occasion.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Poll : 0 votes