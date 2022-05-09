Hall of Famer believes another female WWE Superstar could fit in Edge's faction (Exclusive)

The WWE universe was stunned when a mysterious, masked Superstar showed up at WrestleMania Backlash and helped Edge defeat AJ Styles after a thrilling contest.

They would soon learn that this nightmarish character was none other than Rhea Ripley, who recently turned heel and obliterated her own partner, Liv Morgan.

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, who also is Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, believes this may just be the beginning. He believes Alexa Bliss could be a great fit for the faction.

"Alexa Bliss would fit in perfectly. Her weird and unusual persona fits that group just right."

That said, he recognizes what a great career move this is for Ripley. He thinks it was the right call to add her to the ranks of this demonic stable.

"Totally unexpected. This will definitely raise her career profile to a higher and more dangerous level."

This is a sentiment shared by other members of the Sportskeeda Wrestling roster. Our Assistant Content Manager Phillipa Hopwood added the following:

"Rhea Ripley has finally gone full heel on the main roster and taken the biggest step in her short career. The Nightmare's persona finally fits her dark appearance after aligning herself with Edge and Damian Priest as the newest member of Judgement Day."

For once, the oft-divided fanbase seems agree. Good days indeed!

Should Alexa Bliss return to WWE as a member of Edge's stable next?

Alexa Bliss has been off WWE programming since making her return at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. Her frustration with the creative team is a matter of record.

That's why having her return in a possible tag team environment with Rhea Ripley may not be the worst decision. Together, they could be viable challengers for Sasha Banks and Naomi, should WWE choose to go in that direction.

