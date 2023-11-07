Another huge CM Punk reference made on RAW this week

CM Punk references on RAW and SmackDown aren't a new thing anymore. They've been happening on a nearly bi-weekly basis to the point where it hardly seems unintentional or coincidental. This week, there was yet another one.

The first Punk reference was made by Michael Cole in a promo with Seth Rollins ahead of Fastlane, where he called The World Heavyweight Champion a "puppet master" and "manipulator." There have been several different references.

Ahead of Survivor Series in Chicago, there were a couple of signs on RAW saying "Look in my eyes" and "What do you see?" - which, as you may know, are the lyrics of CM Punk's song "Cult of Personality" (by Living Color). Michael Cole responded to this by saying, "Seth Rollins is going to look into the eyes of Sami Zayn."

This is, of course, because Seth Rollins set up the main event of RAW against Sami Zayn.

While Zayn was reprimanded by Adam Pearce for stealing Damian Priest's MITB briefcase at Crown Jewel and returning it, Rollins paid him back by offering a World Title shot.

WWE sources have seemingly denied any talks with The Second City Saint, but the increasing references made on RAW and SmackDown give a different impression.

