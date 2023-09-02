Another huge twist in Bloodline story a Solo Sikoa defeats 46-year-old legend on SmackDown

The Bloodline story has been full of twists and turns, and Solo Sikoa is on the verge of reaching his first anniversary on the main roster. He picked up a win in the main event, but it was thanks to an unexpected appearance.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa faced the living legend AJ Styles in the main event and defeated him after the unexpected interference of Jimmy Uso.

While it might seem like a bizarre twist, WWE found a way to make it work.

The context was that a frustrated Jimmy Uso shouted at O.C. member "Michin" Mia Yim, leading AJ Styles to confront him. Solo Sikoa interfered in the brief backstage brawl to take out AJ Styles.

As a result, AJ Styles demanded a match against Solo in the main event, which was made official. Sikoa has a great record in televised matches, losing very few times and rarely taking a pinfall.

Jimmy Uso made an unexpected appearance in the main event, and although he made it clear that he wasn't rejoining The Bloodline, he seems genuinely interested in getting back in.

It also goes back to Solo's line from earlier on the show, where he told Jimmy that he was out of The Bloodline when they said he was out.

