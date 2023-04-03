"Another L for the opening bout" - WWE fans upset with Brock Lesnar not putting over RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 39

The WWE Universe is abuzz with reactions to Brock Lesnar not putting over RAW Superstar Omos at WrestleMania 39 Night two.

The Nigerian Giant repeatedly slammed Lesnar into the mat during the match and tossed him around like a rag doll.

Omos dominated the former WWE Champion and locked him in a bear hug multiple times. Brock Lesnar regained control and nailed his WrestleMania 39 opponent with three German suplexes.

The RAW Superstar escaped the first F5, but The Beast slayed him with a final F5 for the win at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The wrestling world has been in sheer disappointment because it was expected that Lesnar would put Omos over, given the latter is an upcoming rising star.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A few fans shared that the opening WrestleMania 39 Night Two match was a flop.

Another fan said watching Omos lose after dominating Lesnar throughout the match was funny.

A WWE fan noted that ending The Nigerian Giant's night with only one finisher was not fair. Check out the reaction here.

Another fan said it was pointless for The Beast Incarnate to win because putting Omos over made sense.

A fan also shared that Brock Lesnar made Omos look like a "trillion bucks."

chris @christahphur @WWE @TheGiantOmos Brock made Omos look like a trillion bucks. Brock showing why he is a first ballot Hall of Famer. Great start. @WWE @TheGiantOmos Brock made Omos look like a trillion bucks. Brock showing why he is a first ballot Hall of Famer. Great start. https://t.co/SX4xJWGWbA

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will continue to feud with The Giant after Mania.

What's next for Lesnar after WrestleMania Goes Hollywood? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes