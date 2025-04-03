Another major International WWE PLE to return after 2 years in June (Exclusive)

WWE will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this June, specifically June 28th, for a major premium live event. What's interesting is that this will be the first time it will be taking place in a little over two years.

Ad

On WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC had a major new report about WWE's next show in Saudi Arabia. While it's known that Royal Rumble 2026 will emanate from Riyadh, little was known about the plans for this year's PLEs.

JoeyVotes stated that WWE will bring back the "Night of Champions" after 25 months (or just over two years), and it will take place in Saudi Arabia on June 28th.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Seth Rollins had his last crowning moment at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time the Night of Champions took place, Seth Rollins had another career-defining crowning moment. While he's been crowned a world champion multiple times before, this one was special because he became the inaugural champion of the new lineage of the World Heavyweight Title (not to be confused with the World Heavyweight Championship that was active between 2002 and 2013).

Seth Rollins defeated fellow legend AJ Styles to become the world champion, and he had arguably the best title run of his career since 2015, embarking on an 11-month run and getting past multiple challengers.

Ad

His reign ended at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Drew McIntyre, which was also a direct result of his battle against Roman Reigns and The Rock the previous night in the main event of WrestleMania.

That same event at Night of Champions 2023, Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes while Asuka dethroned Bianca Belair to become the RAW Women's Champion. Roman Reigns was also defeated in a tag team title match where he teamed up with Solo Sikoa against then champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback