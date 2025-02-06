Another massive setback for John Cena after he fails to win Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE veteran John Cena has suffered a big setback following the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Wipeout revival that Cena hosted has been canceled by TBS.

Cena is a well-known name in Hollywood today. He will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever set foot inside the squared circle and will also be remembered for his work as an actor. Over the years, Cena has hosted many popular shows.

Wipeout, a popular game show, has now been canceled by TBS. For those unaware, John Cena was one of the hosts of the program. TBS President Jason Sarlanis had the following to say about the cancellation.

“Those are very much in the realm of what we do. Wipeout is inherently comedic and a joy to watch. But I think what we’re what we’re looking at is being realistic in terms of the entire environment. We have to recalibrate." [H/T: Deadline]

John Cena's next WWE appearance

John Cena's stature helped him bag a direct spot in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match—his final chance at making sure he headlines WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader had the following to say after Jey Uso threw him over the top rope to win the Men's Royal Rumble bout.

"I am going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance at WrestleMania and win a 17th championship. Because that’s what’s best for business. I say that because it is not best for my ego, it is not best for my business. I have built my existence here off of hard work, loyalty to this company, and respect for all of its branches. I will win 17, not for me. I will win 17 to some day shake the hand of the person who wins 18,” he said on Royal Rumble Post-Show. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Cena's fans are still holding hope to see him main event his very last 'Mania. It won't be an easy task, though, as he will have to survive the hellish structure first.

