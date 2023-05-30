Another Money in the Bank participant confirmed after beating Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed on tonight's WWE RAW to confirm his seat in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ricochet has already booked his ticket to participate in MITB match earlier on the red brand after beating former WWE Champion The Miz. In the second round of the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier, Nakamura squared off against Reed.

Bronson Reed speared Nakamura into the turnbuckles, and power slammed him as soon as the bell rang. Later, the Australian star hit Nakamura with a couple of chops in the corner.

Shinsuke Nakamura gained control and attempted a vice grip from the top rope. Reed held on as his opponent delivered a knee strike off the apron.

Reed attempted to finish what he started with the tsunami off the top rope, but Nakamura countered. The King of Strong Style hit his opponent with a vicious Kinshasa. However, Reed rolled out of the ring as the referee started the ten-count.

The exhausted Australian WWE star rolled into the ring on time, but Nakamura pinned him for the win. It remains to be seen if the Japanese wrestler will win the 2023 Money in the Bank contract.

What did you think of Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

