"Another new flavor of the month" - Mariah May receives a message from current WWE champion after her debut

Mariah May made her shocking WWE debut on this week's episode of NXT. After challenging Jacy Jayne, she received a message from the reigning NXT Women's Champion.
Jayne became the new NXT Women's Champion after defeating Stephanie Vaquer on last week's episode of NXT. The win marked her first reign as the NXT Women's Champion.
This week, Jayne was bragging about her victory before being interrupted by May. On X (fka Twitter), the 29-year-old sent a message to the superstar, who could be next in line to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.
"Oh look, another new flavor of the month," wrote Jayne.
Check out Jayne's message to May on X:
May was previously signed to All Elite Wrestling, where she became a one-time AEW Women's World Champion. She lost the title to Toni Storm before unsuccessfully challenging her at AEW Revolution in a "Hollywood Ending" Falls Count Anywhere match. This marked the end of May's stint in AEW.
Bill Apter thought WWE would have Mariah May debut at Evolution
Bill Apter thought WWE would save Mariah May's debut for the upcoming edition of the Evolution Premium Live Event. The show is scheduled for July 13, 2025, and will be the first-ever Evolution PLE since 2018.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter stated that he believed May would debut at Evolution before eventually moving up to the main roster. He said:
"Did you think they were gonna start her off in NXT? I did not. I thought they were gonna debut her maybe at Evolution, and then bring her on to one of the main rosters. So, I am surprised that they brought her into NXT. But maybe a good move to get some more people to watch it."
There is a possibility of May undergoing a name change in WWE. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.