Mariah May WWE debut: Veteran questions surprise Triple H decision (Exclusive)

Mariah May recently debuted in WWE, much to everyone's surprise. Her appearance on NXT, however, was shocking to veteran journalist Bill Apter for completely different reasons.

Mariah is no stranger to wrestling, having been a major part of AEW programming. She was also the Women's World Champion, having bested Toni Storm. Her skills in the ring and her talent on the mic are nothing to be scoffed at, making her a valuable addition to the WWE roster. While there were reports of her re-signing to AEW, Triple H and Co. have managed to secure her services for WWE.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how he expected Mariah May to be brought in at the Evolution event instead of NXT, which was recently reported to be in the works.

"Did you think they were gonna start her off in NXT? I did not. I thought they were gonna debut her maybe at Evolution, and then bring her on to one of the main rosters. So, I am surprised that they brought her into NXT. But maybe a good move to get some more people to watch it," Apter said. [3:29 onwards]

Mariah May has made it clear that she is in hot pursuit of the NXT Women's Championship held by Jacy Jayne. It remains to be seen how her run pans out in the coming weeks.

