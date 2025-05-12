Major update on the return of history making WWE event

WWE is reportedly set to bring back a historic event after seven years. A recent report sheds light on the latest update regarding the rumored return.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Stamford-based promotion would bring back the all-women's premium live event in 2025, Evolution. It was further reported that Evolution 2 would take place on July 5 at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Now, according to another recent report from PWInsider, WWE is considering the July 12 weekend in Atlanta for the show instead. The event could coincide with a Saturday Night's Main Event taping. However, it must be noted that the global juggernaut has yet to make any official announcement regarding Evolution 2.

Charlotte Flair opens up about WWE Evolution 2 rumors

Charlotte Flair was one of the main attractions of the Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, 2018. She challenged Becky Lynch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match. The Man retained her title after a hard-fought bout lasting half an hour.

While speaking to The Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy, The Queen was asked if she would like to see Evolution 2 happen. The veteran stated that her match with Becky Lynch at Evolution 2018 was one of her favorites. Flair noted that while she loved the prospect of the all-women PLE, she had no idea if the event was indeed happening and could not say anything until it was confirmed.

"One of my favorite matches is from the first Evolution. Becky Lynch, Last Woman Standing. One of my top three favorite matches. There's always rumors that it's happening, so until it happens, I can't say yet because we don't know. Y'all are the ones with the scoop! [McCarthy: I feel it's overdue] No, I mean, I think it'd be great if we have it, but I still think the goal is to have more main events and more storylines and so on. The magic that I created on the first one, if it comes to fruition, I look forward to creating more magic on Evolution 2," she said.

Charlotte Flair suffered a massive loss at WrestleMania 41. After winning the Women's Royal Rumble on her return from injury, The Queen unsuccessfully challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Queen.

