Another Roman Reigns cousin hints at stopping Cody Rhodes from finishing the story at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has declared he wants to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns, but he may have a lot of rivals to get through first. The American Nightmare has made new enemies on his way back to the main event scene at 'Mania, including The Rock.

Rhodes is set to step inside the ring alongside Seth Rollins as they battle the Bloodline duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. However, Cody has much more to watch out for, as it seems, with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso lurking in the background, ready to end him, and another Anao'i family member, Lance Anao'i, hinting at his involvement.

Lance Anao'i recently spoke in an interview regarding his view on Rhodes taking on his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40. The Anao'i family member hinted that he was going to clear up his schedule for Night 2 of WrestleMania and boldly stated that no story was going to get finished.

"I got to clear up my schedule, man, just to be able to watch it. But nah, man, I'll tell you one thing: no story is getting finished here," Lance Anao'i stated.

Lance Anao'i acknowledges Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's efforts in the WWE

Lance Anao'i recently acknowledged The Tribal Chief's performance in WWE in the past few years. The current independent wrestler has appeared alongside Reigns in the company. He was briefly involved in a program with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in 2019.

However, after multiple tryouts in the WWE, Lance Anao'i was never signed by the Stamford-based promotion. But it seems he wants to make his way back to the company.

Lance spoke about how Roman Reigns is currently in God mode and has been at the top of the mountain for quite a while. He also acknowledged Jimmy and Jey Uso for their role in the success of The Bloodline and for making their family proud.

"Roman Reigns, man, he's at the top; he's been at the top for a very long time. I don't know how many days we're on—thirteen, fourteen hundred, whatever it is. But man, just saying fourteen hundred thirteen hundred anything in the thousands—that's greatness! He's God-mode man right now in the WWE, and I respect everything he's done, my whole family, you know, even Jimmy and Jey. The whole Bloodline is tearing it up."

It would be interesting to see if Lance Anao'i would join The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania 40.

