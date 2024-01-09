"Another stupid take" - WWE legend wants Roman Reigns to lose his title to unexpected name 43 days before WrestleMania 40 and fans aren't happy

Fans aren't thrilled with WWE legend Bully Ray's booking idea involving Roman Reigns.

The Rock recently returned to WWE RAW and referenced Reigns in his promo, leading to massive speculation that he will face The Tribal Chief soon. The Rock's comments didn't sit well with Cody Rhodes' fans, who are still waiting for him to "finish the story."

On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray presented a booking idea involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania 40. Ray believes Rhodes should win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, followed by The Rock defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth, 43 days before 'Mania.

Ray added that Cody should pin The Rock in a Triple Threat match involving Reigns at The Show of Shows, finishing his story.

Check out his comments below.

"Cody wins the Rumble. Now we get to Elimination Chamber. Rock vs. Roman at Elimination Chamber, Rock wins. Rock is your Universal Champion. The match becomes Cody vs. Roman vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. Cody pins The Rock. Coming out of WrestleMania, you now have two opponents for Cody Rhodes that he did not defeat. He never beat Randy, he never beat Roman. You have two quality opponents, main event opponents, for Cody, coming out of Mania," Bully Ray said.

Expand Tweet

Fans weren't impressed with Bully Ray's idea one bit. Check out some notable reactions to his booking idea:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns has entered his fifth year as champion

Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020 to become the Universal Champion.

Two years later, he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has entered his fifth consecutive year as the promotion's top champion and has put down some of the greatest stars in history to remain at the top.

At Royal Rumble 2024, Reigns will take on Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. On the same night, Cody Rhodes will enter the Men's Royal Rumble match to book his slot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

It remains to be seen if The Rock gets involved in the main event scene on the road to WrestleMania.

What do you think of Ray's idea? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage