Randy Orton, The Rock & Roman Reigns to be involved in shocking twist just before Cody Rhodes gets his shot at WrestleMania? WWE veteran believes so!

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has proposed an intriguing idea for what WrestleMania 40's main event lineup could resemble.

Following Cody Rhodes' devastating defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, many anticipated The American Nightmare's resurgence as he aimed for another opportunity to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion leading up to this year's Mania.

However, with The Rock's recent return to RAW and the teasing of a potential feud with his cousin Roman Reigns, questions arose regarding Rhodes' opportunity to 'finish the story.' Bully Ray seems to have an idea to resolve this situation.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray proposed a scenario: Rhodes triumphs in the Men's Royal Rumble match while Reigns retains his championship at the Royal Rumble. This sets up a showdown between Reigns and The Rock at Elimination Chamber, with the latter emerging victorious. Consequently, a triple threat match headlines Wrestlemania 40, allowing Rhodes to finish his story by pinning The Rock.

Ray suggests this plan would fulfill Rhodes' aspirations while also leaving potential future opponents, namely Reigns and Randy Orton, whom Rhodes hasn't pinned yet.

"Cody wins the Rumble. Now we get to Elimination Chamber. Rock vs. Roman at Elimination Chamber, Rock wins. Rock is your Universal Champion. The match becomes Cody vs. Roman vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. Cody pins The Rock. Coming out of WrestleMania, you now have two opponents for Cody Rhodes that he did not defeat. He never beat Randy, he never beat Roman. You have two quality opponents, main event opponents, for Cody, coming out of Mania," Bully Ray said. (00:22 - 01:12)

Kevin Nash believes that Roman Reigns could surpass Hulk Hogan's WWE title reign

For more than 1,200 days, Roman Reigns has maintained his grip on the Universal Championship, making him the longest-reigning World Champion in the modern era.

Despite widespread beliefs that this record-breaking reign might conclude at Wrestlemania 40 this year, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash holds a different perspective. He contends that The Tribal Chief could extend his championship reign significantly, potentially surpassing Hulk Hogan's record of 1,474 days.

"I don't see them taking the belt off of Seth and I don't see them taking the belt off of Roman, and don't you think that they want Roman to pass the Hogan streak? I mean, there's no upside in having Dwayne [The Rock] go over," Nash stated.

Whatever the scenario, the anticipation is high to witness what WWE has in store for the fans on the journey leading up to WrestleMania.

