Another title match announced for next week's WWE SmackDown

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will challenge The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team titles on the January 8, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The New Year’s Day episode of WWE SmackDown featured a New Year’s ‘Smoke-tacular’ segment involving The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford poked fun at Ziggler and Roode throughout the segment until the two men attacked them from behind.

Speaking on Talking Smack, host Kayla Braxton announced that the two teams will face off on next week’s WWE SmackDown.

The previous meeting between the teams took place on the December 18, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown. The Street Profits picked up the victory that night, with Ford pinning Roode to record the win.

Two title matches have now been confirmed for next week’s WWE SmackDown. As well as The Street Profits vs. Ziggler & Roode, Apollo Crews will challenge Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE SmackDown review

Advertisement

SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino and Denise Salcedo discussed the latest episode of WWE SmackDown on this week’s Smack Talk.

Watch the video above to find out their thoughts on every moment from the show, including The Street Profits’ ‘Smoke-tacular’ segment.