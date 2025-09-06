Another Women's Match to be Added to WWE Wrestlepalooza, Mark Henry Predicts

Jade Cargill will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the September 12 episode of SmackDown. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry addressed the company's booking of the women's division ahead of Wrestlepalooza.

The premium live event will take place on September 20. WWE has already confirmed that IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will do battle for the vacant Women's World Championship. AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins is also expected to be announced for the show.

With two weeks to go until Wrestlepalooza, Henry said on Busted Open that he expects another women's match to be added to the card.

"Something has gotta come up to where there's more than one [women's] match-up. When I say that, I don't think it'll be a rematch of Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton. I think there might be some Jade Cargill involved. There might be some Nia Jax involved. I mean, hell, they might be able to make it an eight to 10-woman Battle Royal for all I know. Where is Charlotte [Flair] gonna come into play? Where is Bayley?"

Bayley has not wrestled on television since the July 21 episode of RAW. On that occasion, she teamed up with Lyra Valkyria in a losing effort against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Mark Henry Excited by WWE's Women's Division

On August 18, Naomi relinquished the Women's World Championship on RAW after announcing her pregnancy.

Although the former Funkadactyl is no longer on television, Mark Henry believes WWE's women's division is stronger than it has been in a long time.

"We're gonna miss Naomi, and I'm praying that everything is going well with her right now. But, guys, what are they gonna do with the women's movement? This is the strongest that the women's movement has been in a while. I sit back at times and go, man, what's the next move?"

Henry also gave his honest thoughts on three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee returning on SmackDown after a 10-year absence.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

