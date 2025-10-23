Another WWE Champion Confirms Injury - Has Already Been Replaced

Another WWE champion is injured and has now confirmed the injury. She commented on it on social media. WWE NXT North American Champion Sol Ruca is now out with injury for the time beingRuca suffered an injury in her title match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on SmackDown. The star told Ava, the NXT General Manager, the news on the latest episode of the show. There she said that as a result of the injury, she would not be able to compete. This ended with her being replaced, as even though she was the champion, her tag team partner, Zaria, would be defending the title on her behalf against Blake Monroe. At Halloween Havoc the two stars will compete, while Sol Ruca looks on from the sidelines, hoping that her partner gets the win. Even if her match has been replaced, it remains to be seen what sort of role she will have there.Meanwhile, the star confirmed the injury on social media as well, appearing in crutches while under a sheet. Zaria and she had Halloween costumes as they dressed up as ghosts, but Ruca was easily identifiable thanks to the injury. She admitted that the injury had ruined their plans, but the costumes were still a must.&quot;This injury totally ruined our plans but the costumes must go on 😓❤️‍🩹👻 #booboo&quot;Sol Ruca and Zaria got a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Charlotte Flair and Alexa BlissCharlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have not been able to defend the titles too often thanks to an injury that Flair had suffered. While she is now back, the star wrestled Zaria and Ruca on SmackDown, defending the titles, but another star has now picked up an injury - Sol Ruca. The star was unable to win the title there, but the feud may be far from over. It remains to be seen what's next for Sol Ruca, and how long she and Zaria are on NXT before they become permanent fixtures on the WWE main roster.