Another WWE executive Matthew Drew released ahead of the Royal Rumble

Ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble, WWE has reportedly found another executive departure, with Head of International Matthew Drew. The report does not specify why he left or who will take his place in the future.

Drew, who previously worked for DAZN, joined the Stamford-based promotion in June 2021 and was in charge of expanding WWE's brand and business outside of the United States.

Additionally, managing WWE's global media partners, Drew worked "with other company leaders to devise WWE's international strategy for live events, digital, consumer products, and new revenue opportunities."

There have been several changes in the management recently, and according to a new report from PWInsider, WWE Senior Vice President Matthew Drew left the company last week.

This is the latest in a string of changes for WWE, which has also seen the departure of Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins and the return of Vince McMahon.

The former CEO returned to the board earlier this month and was appointed as Executive Chairman, stating that his WWE return was partly motivated by the desire to lead the company's potential sale.

Miyu Yamashita teases a possible WWE Royal Rumble debut under the Triple H regime

The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to take place tonight and will be the first Rumble under Triple H's reign. Miyu Yamashita, a top star from outside the company, has hinted at a possible presence in the match.

Yamashita has made a name for herself in the women's Japanese promotion Tokyo Joshi Pro, where she has held the World Title three times.

While speaking on Ten Count through her interpreter, the Japanese star, who is possibly looking for a new challenge, hinted at being the latest WWE signing made by Triple H.

"She sees videos from AEW and WWE. Honestly, right now, she can't imagine herself being there, but again, we don't know where life takes you and what happens in life, so it's not zero. You never know," Yamashita said.

Since taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer in July 2022, Triple H has reintroduced a slew of former stars, including Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, and many others.

The WWE Universe will witness 30 men and 30 women compete in a rumble match at Royal Rumble, with the winners earning the right to main event WrestleMania 39 against the champions of their choice.

What are your predictions for the 2023 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

