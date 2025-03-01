Another WWE match canceled suddenly after huge title match does not happen; stars furious

WWE has unfortunately canceled another match this week, following a previous title match cancelation. This happened after a couple of stars let their anger get the best of them.

On SmackDown this week, Los Garza was set to face The Street Profits in a match after the latter returned following a long time on the shelf. They were confronted by Los Garza and the match was set for later on. However, their match ended up being called off before it even started. This came after a huge title match was also canceled by the company.

Originally, Shinsuke Nakamura was set to defend his US Title on WWE SmackDown, but plans were changed. The match was canceled without fans being notified.

The Street Profits and Los Garza were about to do battle in the ring, but their match was canceled before it even began because they were interrupted by DIY. Soon, Pretty Deadly got involved as well, turning it into a brawl among the tag team division, with all of them having beef with each other.

No matter what happens next, with WWE now having canceled two matches, fans will have to wait and see if the matches are re-booked for later. If not, the question of what happens next for Shinsuke Nakamura remains to be answered. Triple H's reasons for making the changes remain unknown at this time.

Instead of the title match, a tournament to become the title contender is now happening on this week's SmackDown.

