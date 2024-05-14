Another WWE star advances to the semi-finals of tournament; has been newly called up

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournament continued with its quarterfinal matches on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, fans witnessed a new face from NXT advance to the semifinal after being drafted to the red brand. The star who advanced to the semifinals is Lyra Valkyria.

The former WWE NXT Champion faced Zoey Stark in a gripping contest. Despite being new to RAW, Lyra Valkyria was getting cheered by the crowd while her opponent received many boos. Delivering on the expectations of the fans, Valkyria secured a fantastic win.

Expand Tweet

Zoey Stark had almost landed her signature move, Z-360, to close the match. However, Valkyria reversed the momentum and hit Stark with Nightwing to win.

This was yet another big win for the 27-year-old star, who defeated Dakota Kai last week in the first round. As a result, she ended up getting cornered and beaten by Damage CTRL.

However, this didn’t deter the former NXT Champ. She has aligned herself with Women's World Champion Becky Lynch against the heel faction and took the fight to them.

Lyra Valkyria assists WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on RAW

Expand Tweet

The Women’s Champion Becky Lynch got cornered by Damage CTRL on the May 6, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. The faction said that it would take her title away after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. However, they didn’t wait till May 25 to attack The Man. But to their surprise, Lyra Valkyria came running to the aid of Lynch.

Both Irish superstars dismantled Damage CTRL despite being outnumbered. Becky Lynch had a match on today’s episode of RAW as well, and her crewmates attacked Lynch midway during the fight. This prompted Lyra Valkyria to emerge again and help the WWE Women’s Champion.

Valkyria will be facing IYO SKY for the semifinal round of the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament. It would be interesting to see how these stars fare against each other after forging a bond of hatred.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback