Another WWE star joins Randy Orton and 3 other Elimination Chamber competitors

Another WWE star has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will join Randy Orton and three other competitors.

Kevin Owens has been making waves since he was traded to SmackDown last year. He was involved in a feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and then earned a shot at Logan Paul's United States Championship.

Although Kevin Owens lost that match, he has found himself with another monumental opportunity. Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that there would be a Men's Elimination Chamber match where the winner will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight have already won their qualifiers to make it to the chamber. On SmackDown, Kevin Owens went one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio in another qualifier tonight.

During the match, R-Truth showed up and confused Owens with The Miz. Dominik tried to take advantage and ordered Truth to get a chair. However, the latter pulled up one to sit at ringside. This distraction allowed Owens to hit the pop-up powerbomb for the win.

With this win, Owens will head to WWE Elimination Chamber, where he will fight Randy Orton and three others for a chance to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. With only one spot remaining in the brutal match, it remains to be seen who the final competitor will be.

