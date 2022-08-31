Another WWE Superstar gets his full name back under Triple H's regime

WWE Superstar current Mr. Money in the Bank Theory has reportedly got his full name back under Triple H's regime as the company's Head of Creative. He will now go by his previous name, Austin Theory.

The 25-year-old lost his first name a couple of weeks after this year's WrestleMania 38. The name change was enforced by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The shortening of his name, not unlike other times talents got their name changed by McMahon, was widely panned by the fans.

PWInsider has confirmed that the former United States Champion will be getting his first name back, and will now go by Austin Theory.

One Stop Wrestling @1Stop_Wrestling Per PWInsider Theory has had his name changed back to Austin Theory!!! Per PWInsider Theory has had his name changed back to Austin Theory!!! https://t.co/SYRqxBoy4y

Previously, former United States Champion Riddle got his first name back under Triple H. During a heated backstage segment with Seth Rollins on this week's Monday night RAW, the former UFC fighter was introduced by his full name, Matt Riddle.

Fans on social media have been clamoring for The Game to revert some more Superstars to their old names. Some of these are - current Intercontinental Champion Gunther to Walter, former NXT UK Champion Butch to Pete Dunne, and former NXT Champion Ciampa to Tommaso Ciampa.

Current WWE Superstar is unhappy with Triple H after controversial ending of match on RAW

Dakota Kai called out WWE's Head of Creative Triple H after the controversial end of her match in the main event of yesterday's RAW.

Kai, with IYO SKY, took on Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez in the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament. The match ended when Aliyah pinned Dakota with a surprise roll-up and the underdog team got away with a surprise victory.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that she wasn't the legal wrestler from her team in the aftermath of the match. If true, the end of the match could be considered illegitimate.

Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate the new Tag Team Champions. Dakota Kai called him out, referring to him as "boss" and putting the term in quotes and saying that they needed to talk:

The controversial ending to the match certainly opens up the opportunity for a rematch. It might even happen at the upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle. However, no one knows in which direction Raquel and Aliyah's reign could go.

