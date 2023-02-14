"Anything Brock Lesnar wants he gets" - Top RAW Star claims WWE management gives The Beast special treatment

As one of WWE's biggest superstars, Brock Lesnar is no stranger to the high life, and one star who has taken umbrage with The Beast is his rival, Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate have been at each other's throats for the majority of 2023, and this past Monday on RAW was no different as Lashley speared Lesnar on the arena ramp.

Following his attack on Brock, Bobby Lashley spoke to Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, claiming that unlike him, his rival gets whatever he wants from WWE.

"Brock Lesnar gets whatever he wants. Brock Lesnar gets this he gets that, he wanted a contract signing they roll out the carpet for him. Anything Brock Lesnar wants he gets and that’s ridiculous around here." [2:19 - 2:35]

The two former WWE Champions are set to collide again this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, Canada.

Wrestling Legend on Brock Lesnar's mic skills

Since arriving on the WWE scene in 2002, The Beast has gotten over with fans primarily through his physical feats of strength. However, in recent years, Brock has been tasked more and more with delivering promos on the mic to hype his matches.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100, former WCW star Konnan claimed that Lesnar's promos rarely deliver despite the number of years he has been in the WWE.

"He never really says anything good, but he's so over that people like his promos. He was trying to get the 'Bobby Who' over, which did not get over. [This was not a bad promo though] No, it was alright," he said. [6:40 - 6:55] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Lashley and Lesnar's match this Saturday will be the third time they have ever faced off one-on-one. Currently, both superstars have picked up one win apiece against each other. Therefore, both will be chomping at the bit to go one up in the series between them this Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

