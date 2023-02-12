"He never really says anything good" - Wrestling legend on not being a fan of Brock Lesnar's WWE promos

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently disclosed that he is not a fan of Brock Lesnar's WWE promos.

For most of his career with the Stamford-based company, Paul Heyman was the mouthpiece of Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate has recently been cutting promos after Heyman joined The Bloodline and became Roman Reigns' special counsel. Last Monday on RAW, Lesnar cut a promo on Bobby Lashley before delivering two F-5s to The Almighty.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan commented on Lesnar's latest promo, revealing that he is not a fan of The Beast Incarnate being on the mic.

"I'm not a big fan of Brock Lesnar's promos. He never really says anything good, but he's so over that people like his promos. He was trying to get the 'Bobby Who' over, which did not get over. [This was not a bad promo though] No, it was alright," he said. [6:40 - 6:55]

Could Bron Breakker end Brock Lesnar's WWE career?

In 2000, Brock Lesnar signed with the Stamford-based company. Two years later, he made his main roster debut. The Next Big Thing has since become one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. The Beast Incarnate is now a 10-time world champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, veteran journalist Bill Apter addressed the possibility of NXT Champion Bron Breakker ending Brock Lesnar's career.

"Why don't we take one of the younger people from NXT? Someone like Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner, and put him against someone like, elevate him to a level where it would palatable for him to cause the exit of Brock Lesnar. I could see that," he said. [26:06 - 26:36]

